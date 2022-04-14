Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group reported Thursday first quarter earnings that exceeded $5 billion as the health care giant saw growth in Medicare Advantage health plan membership as well as the company's network of outpatient health care centers.

The results beat analyst expectations and prompted UnitedHealth Group to boost its financial outlook for the year.

The company operates UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurer, as well as Optum, a division for health care services including Optum Health, which runs clinics, urgent care centers and facilities for outpatient surgeries.

Last month, UnitedHealth Group announced a $5.4 billion deal to acquire a Louisiana-based home-care company that promises to push Optum Health even further into direct patient care.

"Disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, with a sharp focus on ensuring access to care for the people we serve, enabled us to deliver high-quality, diversified growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare during the first quarter of 2022," chief executive Andrew Witty said in a statement.

Figures released Thursday show enrollment between December and March grew by about 6% in the company's Medicare Advantage plans, where seniors opt to receive their government-sponsored coverage through private health insurers.

The Medicare Advantage growth offset a slight decline in commercial coverage, which consists primarily of health plans for employer groups. Overall in the U.S., UnitedHealthcare enrollment grew by 345,000 people between December and March, when total membership stood at nearly 45.5 million people.

For 2022, Optum Health now expects to care for about 600,000 patients — up from an earlier estimate of 500,000 patients — under "value-based care" arrangements, where health care providers take a degree of financial risk for patient care costs and outcomes.

For the quarter, UnitedHealth Group reported adjusted earnings of $5.03 billion, up about 3% over the year-ago period, on $80.15 billion of revenue. On a per-share basis, earnings came in at $5.49.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $5.38 per share on $78.79 billion of revenue.

For the year, UnitedHealth Group now expects adjusted earnings of $21.20 to $21.70 per share, up from the previous guidance of $21.10 to $21.60 per share. Adjusted earnings exclude intangible amortization and other items that management believes do not relate to underlying performance.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company by revenue with about 18,000 employees in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.