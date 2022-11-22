More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities distributes 20,000 holiday meals
Volunteers helped load and distribute meals to Twin Cities community members and groups on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities helped distribute over 20,000 holiday meals with bags of turkey, potatoes, canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, rice and cake mix for the Thanksgiving holiday.
www.startribune.com
Wolves edge Heat 105-101
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 105-101 on Monday, November 21, 2022.
www.startribune.com
Cowboys hammer Vikings at home
The Minnesota Vikings lost 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Nation
Gunman kills multiple people at Colorado nightclub
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued