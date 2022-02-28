Unilever, the maker of personal care products, will move its Minneapolis office into The Dayton's Project, becoming the third office tenant in the remodeled department store at the heart of Nicollet Mall.

Unilever will occupy 13,445 square feet in the building, its developer and brokers announced Monday.

The company, whose local executives work with Target and other retailers in the region, had been leasing space in the 801 Nicollet Mall, a tower that's diagonally across 8th Street from The Dayton's Project.

Unilever follows Ernst & Young, the accounting and professional services firm, and Uncommon, a product consulting firm, by setting up office space in the department store that was once at the center of retailing in downtown Minneapolis.

Macy's, which succeeded Dayton's and Marshall Fields in the 1-million square foot building, decided to close its store in 2017. The building was subsequently purchased by 601 W. Cos., a New York-based property developer.

"Our team is thrilled to have Unilever as part of The Dayton's Project," said Jim Montez of Transwestern, one of the brokers involved in the leasing deal.

Montez, Erin Fitzgerald, and Alex Baron of Transwestern with Mercedes Barsh of The Telos Group represented 601 W Cos. in the transaction. Emily Nicoll of CBRE represented Unilever.