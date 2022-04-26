Introduction: Host Michael Rand dissects the back-and-forth series between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies heading into Game 5 on Tuesday in Memphis and finds some pretty simple keys. The Wolves need to keep the Grizzlies from getting too many offensive rebounds — a two-fold mission that limits Memphis' second-chance points and helps the Wolves get transition baskets. And they need to stay out of foul trouble. If they do that, they will have a chance to come back to Target Center leading the series.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to help preview the upcoming NFL Draft. While there is always intrigue this time of year, it is heightened this week with new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah making the picks instead of Rick Spielman. How will the Vikings' approach change in terms of what and who they value? And will that yield any different results starting Thursday when Minnesota has the No. 12 overall pick?

28:00: Taking note of Kevin Fiala's excellent season for the Wild and the big decision looming in the offseason.

