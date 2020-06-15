DULUTH – A masked and socially distanced Gov. Tim Walz got a tour of Duluth's painful history Monday morning, exactly 100 years after a white mob lynched three black men — Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie — on a downtown street corner.

Though the city and board that oversees the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial had long planned for a slate of events and up to 10,000 visitors this week, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans.

But history is history. So Walz, accompanied by his wife and daughter, met Carl Crawford, Duluth's human rights officer, outside the historic police station that was broken into on June 15, 1920, when the three men were yanked from their cells.

At the memorial, Crawford told Walz that the bronze eyes of the reliefs of the men are hollow, which he said was done to represent their souls.

The governor's visit came three weeks to the day after the death of George Floyd, the black man killed at the hands of Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while he pleaded for breath faces second-degree murder charges, and three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

The connection between the two events a century apart was the somber theme of the day.

Walz, gesturing in the direction of the corner of 1st St. and 2nd Av. E. where Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were lynched, said our "inability to deal with that led to what happened down there," as he pointed toward Interstate 35 leading south to Minneapolis.

Walz said his goal as governor on issues of race is "to get things through that people in these communities have said will make a difference in their lives for, in many cases, generations."

He added: "Whether you like it or not, we're going to be defined either by the murder of George Floyd or by how we respond to the murder of George Floyd."

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the centennial of the lynchings "links so clearly right now, so viscerally, to the experiences we've had in Minnesota these last few weeks."

Floyd's death has become a rallying cry for protesters across the country, spurring calls for major criminal justice reforms and the defunding of police.

Earlier Monday at City Hall, the governor met with a socially distanced circle of 10 Duluth residents, all people of color.

City Council Members Janet Kennedy and Renee Van Nett were among the group selected to speak with Walz. Last fall Kennedy became the first African-American elected to the council, and Van Nett, now council vice president, is the first Native American woman to serve there.

Walz told them there's "an unbroken line" between the lynchings 100 years ago and Floyd's death. The former high school teacher noted that he was just talking with his daughter, Hope, about how the lynchings aren't taught in Minnesota schools. Nor, he said, is the native history of "the land that we stand on."

Later, he said Minnesota needs to "think deeply about how we teach these things in school." He added that students of color "need teachers that look like them."

The Duluth memorial was constructed in 2003 through a fundraiser organized by local activists, who urged the community to acknowledge the shameful episode after decades of keeping the lynchings quiet. Six circus workers were accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, though her doctor found no evidence of an assault.

On Friday, the Minnesota Board of Pardons granted its first posthumous pardon ever to Max Mason, a fellow circus worker who was convicted, without evidence, of Tusken's rape. Backers of the pardon called him a "scapegoat" to excuse the actions of the lynch mob.

"We can't control what our grandma and grandpa did, but we can control what we do," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday afternoon at the memorial, where about 150 people had gathered for a cookout.

Ellison, Walz and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea comprise the three-member board that voted to grant Mason's pardon.

From the corner where a century ago 10,000 "gathered to murder three people," Ellison said the lynchings were the product of an ingrained racism that persists today.

"This is a social disease buried deep in the core of our identity. It was there from the beginning," he said.

Jerry Blackwell, a Minneapolis lawyer who drafted Mason's pardon application, said that "silent complicity has then and is now the enemy of equal justice [and] racial equality" and urged those gathered at the memorial to "get in the way" of racist acts they encounter.

Rogier Gregoire, a member of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial board, told the crowd: "Ask yourselves, not someone else, am I a human being? Am I responsible for changing?"

