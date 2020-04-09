Dylan Samberg, a junior defenseman at Minnesota Duluth, passed up his senior season to sign a three-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Samberg, 21, was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (43rd overall) in 2017. The 6-4, 215-pounder won Minnesota Class A championships at Hermantown in 2016 and 2017 before winning NCAA titles with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

A two-time member of the U.S. junior national team, he had a goal and 20 assists in 28 games for UMD before the 2019-20 season ended because of the pandemic.

The Bulldogs also lost junior forward Justin Richards (Rangers) and junior defenseman Scott Perunovich (Blues) to the NHL; senior defenseman Nick Wolff signed with the Bruins.