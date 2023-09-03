More from Star Tribune
A year at Hayes Elementary School
Throughout the school year, students ran in a color run, went caroling, played, learned and some graduated to fifth grade.
Music
Review: Pearl Jam gets friendly on second galvanizing night in St. Paul
The Seattle rockers delivered such classics as "Jeremy" and "Better Man" and repeated only five tunes from Thursday.
Loons
Loons draw with San Jose to run unbeaten streak to six games
Teemu Pukki's third MLS goal and second in two games put the Loons on the board early, and they held on for a point.
Colleges
St. Thomas makes early lead stand up in 36-26 victory over Black Hills State
The Tommies raced to a 22-0 lead, scoring three touchdowns in the first 19 minutes.
Twins
Solano puts on a show at the plate, in the field as Twins beat Rangers in 10 innings
After going 4-for-5 with a home run, Donovan Solano topped his big night at the plate with an all-out sprint to make a key catch.