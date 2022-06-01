Inside the brick walls of the Ukrainian Center in northeast Minneapolis, adjacent blue and yellow "Stand with Ukraine" placards, three farmers from Ukraine spoke about logistical hurdles preventing their harvest from getting out to a hungry world.

They also had a message: Ukrainian farming is inextricably linked to American agriculture.

The world is on precipice of a hunger crisis, as 22 million tons of Ukrainian wheat — last year's harvest — sit in storage bins across the war-rocked eastern European nation. While their hometowns swell with refugees from the front, a delegation from the Ukrainian Agricultural Council flew this week halfway around the world — to Minnesota — to enlist support from the biggest names in global agriculture.

"CHS, Cargill, ADM," said Igor Novytskyi, who runs a farm in Cherkassy Oblast in central Ukraine. "They are all here. Eighty percent of our tractors are John Deere. We use Monsanto. We use Pioneer."

The reasons are many for the Ukrainian setbacks: Blockage of Black Sea ports by the Russian navy. A narrow gauge of rail in European countries. The need for more trucks after farmers donated theirs to the military.

"We will need more than 500 pick-ups just in a few months," said Lyubomyr Dykun, one of the farmers who flew from Europe's breadbasket to the heart of U.S. grain country to appeal for money and equipment ahead of a harvest expected to begin at the end of June. "The last country where the pick-ups exist? They are in the U.S. You have a lot."

The delegation who visited the Ukrainian Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening knows they need more than agricultural aid. When one audience member asked how they could lift the naval blockade shuttering a dozen Black Sea ports, the farmers chuckled, as one said, "Aircraft carrier."

"We are not the military guys," said Novytskyi. "America knows what to do."

Ukraine is a world leader in wheat production, sending tons to Somalia, Egypt and Laos. Roughly 80% of its exports flow normally through the Black Sea. While a U.S.-led military operation to unleash Putin's chokehold on Black Sea ports is doubtful, Ukrainian forces armed with U.S. weaponry have mounted a counteroffensive to retake the port city of Kherson.

Luda Anastazievky, who has lived in Minnesota for 32 years but grew up in the port city Mariupol, sat in the front row Tuesday and, at one point, leapt to the front and grabbed a map to illustrate where the country's bountiful crops — from potatoes to sunflower oil and corn to soybeans to wheat — would normally exit on ships.

"Only this much left on the Black Sea," she said, pointing to a single port on the map. "Before," she said, sweeping her finger over the coastline, "look at how many ports it had."

The Ukrainian farmers who visited Minnesota were not of a bygone era. When one audience member asked whether corporate agriculture giants had pushed out "family farms," the farmers who spoke from a table, sometimes through a translator, added up calmly the hectares of wheat, the tons of dairy they produce annually.

"I moved with my family to a small village, and we started from zero," said Novytskyi, noting he now employs 300 people. "We became bigger. But it's still a family farm."

Helen Chorolec, who also sat in the audience Tuesday, grew up in Minneapolis as a first-generation American. Her grandfather had worked in Ukraine on a Soviet-style collective farm.

"He always talked about the soil in Ukraine, that it was black as coal and greasy like butter. When you picked it up, it would stay solid in a chunk," Chorolec said. "He would always talk about that because they always had dreams of going back."

The impromptu delegation plans to return home at week's end. They have planted their crops. Soon, there will be another harvest. Whether there are grain bins that can store the grains — or if they will still be plump with last year's harvest — is still a question.

As he spoke about the devastation wrought by war not even 100 days old, Novytskyi caught himself recollecting about how much progress Ukraine had made since achieving independence from the Soviet Union just decades prior.

"The country was so nice," Novytskyi said, then correcting himself. "It is nice."