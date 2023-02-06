A former manager has sued Penny's Coffee, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and his brother, saying they failed to pay her overtime when she worked more than 40 hours a week.

Mariam Karkache, who managed schedules and store inventory, also worked as a barista, making drinks and food. She worked at Penny's now-closed coffee shops in Minneapolis and Wayzata from April 2019 until September 2022, according to the U.S. District Court lawsuit filed last week and first reported by racketmn.com. Phillips is one of the company's owners.

Karkache is seeking payment for the overtime she worked, unspecified damages and attorney fees. Penny's, Phillips and his brother Jay Phillips have yet to file a formal response with the court.

In a statement, Penny's called the lawsuit's claim baseless, "but if a human or software error was made and overtime pay was not fully issued to an employee, it will be remedied immediately." The statement also said that Phillips left his operational role with the company in 2017 to run for Congress.

The lawsuit claims that as an hourly employee earning between $15 and $20 an hour, under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Karkache was entitled to time-and-a-half when she worked more than 40 hours per week.

Her attorney, Philip Krzeski, said he didn't yet have a sum of what his client is owed. But the lawsuit included examples of two-week periods where her weekly hours exceeded 40 as recorded by the store's electronic system for clocking in.

In the examples provided with the lawsuit, Karkache worked a range of overtime from an extra hour to 15 hours in one pay period.

In the statement, Penny's said Dean Phillips and the other former owners of the business take accusations seriously.