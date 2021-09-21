U.S. Bancorp is joining the banking industry's consolidation rush with a nearly $8 billion deal to purchase MUFG Union Bank, which chiefly operates in West Coast states.

The Minneapolis-based banking company said it would pay $5.5 billion in cash to MUFG's parent company, Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group. The rest of the deal will be paid for with 44 million USB shares, which had a value of $2.45 billion at yesterday's closing price of $55.68.

With the deal, U.S. Bank will pick up about 1 million consumer customers and 190,000 small business customers. It will rise from the tenth-largest operator in the California market to the fifth-largest.

"The acquisition ofMUFG Union Bankunderscores our commitment to strengthen and grow our business on theWest Coast," Andy Cecere, chief executive of U.S. Bancorp, said in a statement.

U.S. Bank said it's committed to retaining all of MUFG Union Bank's front-line branch employees.

The deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies and executives aim to complete the merger in the first half of next year.