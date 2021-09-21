Here's a list of the largest deals in the U.S. bank industry over the last decade.

  1. BB&T Corp buys SunTrust Banks, $28.3 billion, 2019
  2. PNC Financial Services Group buys BBVA USA Bancshares, $11.6 billion, 2020
  3. U.S. Bancorp buys MUFG Union Bank, $8 billion, 2021
  4. M&T Bank Corp. buys People's United Financial, $7.5 billion, 2021
  5. Huntington Bancshares buys TCF Financial, $5.9 billion, 2020
  6. Webster Financial Corp. buys Sterling Bancorp, $5.1 billion, 2021
  7. Fifth Third Bancorp buys MB Financial Inc., $4.6 billion, 2018
  8. Key Corp. buys First Niagara Financial Group, $4 billion, 2015
  9. First Horizon National buys IberiaBank Corp., $3.9 billion, 2019
  10. M&T Bank Corp. buys Hudson City Bancorp., $3.8 billion, 2012

Source: Refinitiv