Here's a list of the largest deals in the U.S. bank industry over the last decade.
- BB&T Corp buys SunTrust Banks, $28.3 billion, 2019
- PNC Financial Services Group buys BBVA USA Bancshares, $11.6 billion, 2020
- U.S. Bancorp buys MUFG Union Bank, $8 billion, 2021
- M&T Bank Corp. buys People's United Financial, $7.5 billion, 2021
- Huntington Bancshares buys TCF Financial, $5.9 billion, 2020
- Webster Financial Corp. buys Sterling Bancorp, $5.1 billion, 2021
- Fifth Third Bancorp buys MB Financial Inc., $4.6 billion, 2018
- Key Corp. buys First Niagara Financial Group, $4 billion, 2015
- First Horizon National buys IberiaBank Corp., $3.9 billion, 2019
- M&T Bank Corp. buys Hudson City Bancorp., $3.8 billion, 2012
Source: Refinitiv
