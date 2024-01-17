U.S. Bancorp's fourth-quarter profit dropped 8.4% as it got hit with a $734 million charge to replenish the government insurance fund that was drawn down last spring amid the meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Other banks also paid a special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — each amount differing based on their size — to help cover more than $16 billion in aid for uninsured depositors caught up in the bank failures.

The collapse of those midsize banks created heightened concern about other banks' capital levels and their ability to weather similar pressures. U.S. Bancorp's capital levels had raised some eyebrows last year because it had dropped following its $8 billion acquisition in late 2022 of MUFG Union Bank.

But on Wednesday, the Minneapolis-based bank reported that it had further increased its capital levels to above where it was before the deal closed. Executives told analysts they plan to continue to build up the bank's levels as they also prepare for expected higher regulatory thresholds for that metric.

"2023 was a turbulent year for the industry," CEO Andy Cecere told analysts on a conference call. "However, we achieved a great deal, including our successful conversion of Union Bank in late May and the realization of $900 million" in cost synergies related to the deal, meeting the company's target.

He added that in 2024, the bank is "appropriately reserved for macroeconomic uncertainties" and is seeing positive momentum from its fee-based businesses.

Executives told analysts that the bank is projecting four interest rate cuts this year by the Federal Reserve, starting in the second quarter of this year.

In the fourth quarter, the nation's fifth-largest bank reported a profit of $847 million, down from $925 million in the same quarter a year ago. In addition to the insurance assessment, the company also added $49 million to its loan loss reserves in the quarter and recorded $171 million in merger and integration charges related to the Union Bank acquisition.

Its overall revenue rose 6.2% to $6.8 billion, compared with $6.4 billion a year ago. Net interest income declined by 4.2% primarily due to the impact of deposit mix and pricing. Noninterest income jumped 28.2% driven by higher payment services revenue and other fees.

Last fall, the Federal Reserve notified the nation's fifth-largest bank it will not have to endure stricter financial regulations as a result of the Union Bank deal. It said it can retain its Category III status — banks with under $700 billion in assets — since the Minneapolis-based institution has taken actions to reduce its assets and risk profile while also strengthening its capital position.

The bank also was recently ordered by federal regulators to pay nearly $36 million in penalties for freezing unemployment benefits accounts during the height of the pandemic. The company said it needed to do so in order to crack down on fraud.