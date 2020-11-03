Two local radio personalities are out of jobs. Steve LaTart, executive producer for “The Dave Ryan Show” announced on social media Monday that he has been let go.

“It’s happened to a lot of people and now it’s happened to me,” he tweeted. “I was let go by @1013KDWB and what sucks is the amount of time I gave to this place. I no longer know what this means except I guess I’m starting over.”

Hunter Quinn, a morning host on Cities 97.1 also used Twitter Monday to reveal that he was also unemployed.

“Very tough day today,” he posted. “It was my last day at Cities 97.1. I had such high hopes coming to the Twin Cities and hosting a morning show, but so many things have changed and my hard work, creativity and ideas are no longer required.”

Both stations are part of the iHeartMedia company.

@nealjustin