Two men were wounded in downtown St. Paul late Wednesday morning in a suspected drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Bus and rail service in the area was briefly shut down as police swarmed an area near 5th and Cedar streets about 11:20 a.m. in search of suspects, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Both men were shot in their legs at street level before entering a skyway, where emergency medical responders located the two and took them to Regions Hospital, said police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The vehicle from where the gunfire originated was reported to be a Honda CRV, possibly dark green or black, according to emergency dispatch audio. A woman was driving, and the gunshots came from someone in a rear seat, the audio noted.

"This is not a random incident," Ernster said. "The victims described a verbal argument with the suspects before being shot."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 651-291-1111.