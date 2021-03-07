In the final days leading up to the start of jury selection in the murder and manslaughter trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, officers responded to at least three shootings that killed one man and injured two others.

The homicide happened close to the scene of George Floyd's death nearly a year ago, at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, now known as George Floyd Square.

A man in his 30s died at Hennepin County Medical Center after the shooting around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

At 10:44 p.m., a man was injured in another shooting in Uptown in the area of Lagoon between Girard and Hennepin avenues. The man was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

At 4:49 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in north Minneapolis in the 2700 block of Upton Avenue North. A man suffering from non-critical injuries was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Police reported that the man was in a vehicle when he was shot.

Information on the Saturday evening homicide at George Floyd Square is limited and Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said he doesn't anticipate any new information will be released Sunday.

Initial findings in the investigation are that the victim and suspect got into an argument when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a light colored Suburban that was struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made in the three shootings, Elder said Sunday morning. He added that the shootings have no correlation to the upcoming Chauvin trial and that nice weather typically drives an uptick in crime.

Saturday's homicide is likely the 12th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. Elder said charges in Thursday's fatal hit-and-run in north Minneapolis haven't yet been filed, but if charged as a homicide, that would mark the city's 11th homicide.

A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection to the crash that killed 49-year-old Jerry Lee Johnson, according to a media release Sunday from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Johnson was killed at 5:55 p.m. Thursday when he was struck near the intersection of 30th and Newtown Avenue North. The medical examiner stated the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

The hit-and-run and three shootings remain under investigation.

