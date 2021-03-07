A man was fatally shot Saturday evening near E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.

According to police spokesman John Elder, police got a ShotSpotter notification about 5:45 p.m., and 911 callers reported that two people had been shot and were being brought to the barricades at the area's entrance. When officers arrived, the victim was already gone.

Police later learned that the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s with a gunshot wound, had been taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. No second victim appeared, Elder said.

"Officers were met with some interference" when they arrived at the square to investigate, Elder said, without giving further details. He said that officers' body cameras may provide more information.

Investigators' initial findings are that the victim and a suspect had a verbal disagreement and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the area, heading north in a cream or light-colored Suburban with gunshot damage.

"This appeared to be a very directed attack or assault. And we're unaware of this being a threat to the community," said Elder. "They had an argument. And so, it appears that there may have been some previous knowledge of one another."

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder on Saturday night.

