Two Minnesotans have died as a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe continues, according to the CDC.

Minnesota has 13 cases of salmonella linked to the outbreak — the largest number of reported cases of any state, the CDC said. Canada is also investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

More melons have been recalled over the last week.

As of Sunday, the recalled food list includes certain whole cantaloupes that might have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050" and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique;" Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes sold in Oklahoma, ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin; Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.