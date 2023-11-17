The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified two men killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis this week.

Teegan James Charles Wenzel, 21, of Byron, and Laterryon O'mar Moore, 22, of Minneapolis, were both victims of homicides, according to the medical examiner.

Minneapolis police say they found Wenzel on Tuesday evening after responding to a gunfire report on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue N. They entered the house through an already-open front door and found him suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner says Wenzel was shot multiple times and died at the home.

The next afternoon, police say, they responded to a ShotSpotter activation three miles south on Glenwood and Newton avenues north, where they found Moore had been shot in the head and neck. "Despite all lifesaving efforts" from police and medical responders, he also died on the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Moore exchanged gunfire with a passing car.

Investigators are searching for suspects in both cases and have made no arrests, said police spokesman Aaron Rose.

Wenzel and Moore mark the 57th and 58th murders of the year in Minneapolis, down from 77 at this time in 2023, according to data tracked by the Star Tribune.