A man was found shot to death in a north Minneapolis home, officials said.

Officers were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving word of a shooting at a home in the 3700 block of N. Newtown Avenue, police said.

They arrived, entered the house through an already-open front door and soon found a 21-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

The officers gave immediate aid to the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Officials have yet to identify the man.

Police did not address a preliminary motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.

There have been 56 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 78 at this time last year in the city.