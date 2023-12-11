DULUTH — Two Eveleth men were arrested Friday in connection to a report of a days-long kidnapping and sexual assault late last month.

A woman was sexually assaulted and beaten Nov. 27 at a residence in Eveleth, about an hour north of Duluth, and a man at the same residence was kidnapped the same day and taken to another home in the city where he was beaten for an extended period, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release.

The victims are in stable condition. Both escaped and fled the city, reporting the incident Dec. 1.

A 29-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both arrested on potential felony charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a St. Louis County jail roster.

The Star Tribune typically doesn't name suspects until they have been charged with a crime.

The 37-year-old has been convicted of gross misdemeanors related to domestic assault and child endangerment, among several other lower level crimes. The 29-year-old has been convicted of several alcohol-related driving offenses.