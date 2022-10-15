Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two young people died and two others were injured in a single-car wreck in Pine County early Saturday morning, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West just before 2 a.m. and discovered a single vehicle had been occupied by four young adults.

A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were declared dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old male was airlifted by to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and a 19-year-old female was treated at the scene.

The names of those involved in the accident are not being released, pending formal identification and family notification, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The deceased were taken to Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.

No further details were available Saturday afternoon.