Two young children were wounded by gunfire this weekend when unknown assailants fired into their homes during separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Just before midnight on New Year's Eve, St. Paul police were called to a home on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers located a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Paramedics took the child to Regions Hospital. As of Monday evening, he was listed in critical but stable condition and was expected to survive.

Preliminary information suggests someone from outside the house intended to fire into it, Ernster said. It marked one of at least three overnight shootings in the capital city, which left two others wounded and killed a man in Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

"These are cowardly acts by selfish people, and we will find those responsible," St. Paul Chief Axel Henry said following the first homicide of 2024.

Across town, on Minneapolis' North Side, police responded to the 2300 Block of Bryant Avenue N. around 12:10 a.m. Monday, where they found an 11-year-old girl suffering from non-critical gunshot wound. Investigators believe she was in her bedroom when she was struck by an errant bullet from outside the house. Officers rendered aid before transporting her to HCMC.

There have been no arrests in either case so far.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

All tips are anonymous and may lead to a financial reward.