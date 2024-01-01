A 40-year-old man who died Saturday after being shot in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis has been identified, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office announced Monday.

Kenneth Maurice Johnson, of Wayne, Mich., was found by officers early Saturday morning lying in the street in the 600 block of University Avenue SE. with a gunshot wound in the torso, Minneapolis police said.

Officers and emergency workers attempted life-saving measures before transporting Johnson to HCMC, where he died a short time later. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said they believed that a "physical altercation" involving a group of people at a nearby building had something to do with the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime can send anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Minnesota online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).