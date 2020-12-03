As the Twins started their path toward baseball's single-season home run record in 2019, Eddie Rosario nicknamed his teammates "The Bomba Squad."

Now the squad will be without one of its most popular members.

Rosario fell victim to MLB's pandemic-caused pinched economy Wednesday when the Twins did not offer him a contract tender, making the six-year veteran left fielder a free agent. Tendering the 29-year-old would have made him eligible for arbitration, and he likely would have received a one-year contract in excess of $10 million.

In a surprise move, righthanded reliever Matt Wisler was also non-tendered.

The Twins did sign arbitration eligible pitchers Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey and Caleb Thielbar. Catcher Mitch Garver also agreed to terms, as did center fielder Byron Buxton.

Reliever Taylor Rogers was tendered.

Rosario

Rosario was placed on waivers Tuesday, giving every other MLB team a chance to claim him before noon Wednesday and tender him, but there were no takers. He had been mentioned in trade talks the past two seasons — despite hitting 32 home runs and driving in a team-leading 109 runs in 2019 — when the Twins were trying to bolster their pitching staff.

There are less expensive left field options for the Twins.

Alex Kirilloff, 23, was the team's first round pick (15th overall) in 2016 out of high school. The lefthanded hitter had injury issues in the minor leagues, including Tommy John surgery, but debuted in the playoffs against Houston despite gathering rust during the shortened season with the Twins' taxi squad in St. Paul.

Brent Rooker, 25, was impressive in a seven-game stint before he broke an arm when hit by a pitch. And Trevor Larnach, 23, was the first round pick (20th overall) in 2018 from Oregon State. Larnach was idled in 2020 because of the minor league shutdown and would likely be playing at AAA in 2021.

Wisler, claimed off waivers from Seattle after the 2019 season, was excellent for the Twins in 2020. The 28-year-old had a 1.08 ERA in 25⅓ innings, with 35 strikeouts.

Berrios got a one-year deal for $6.1 million, and Buxton signed for $5.125 million.

Berrios is a two-time All-Star who will be a free agent in 2023. The 26-year-old is 48-38 for the Twins over five seasons, with a 4.19 ERA.

Buxton has won a Gold Glove in center field, but has been hit hard by injuries during his career. He hit 13 home runs in 39 games last season.

Garver, who will be 30 on Opening Day, signed after a forgettable season. He hit 31 homers in 2019, but was plagued by injuries last season and hit .167 in 23 games and lost his starting catcher job to rookie Ryan Jeffers for the playoffs. Garver's contract is worth $1.85 million.

Duffey, a 29-year-old righthanded reliever, agreed to $2.2 million on a one-year deal. He was scheduled to make $1.2 million last season before the season was cut to 60 games. He had a sparking 1.88 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings in 2020.

Thielbar, who returned to the Twins in 2020 after a five-year absence from major league baseball, signed a one-year, $650,000 contract.

The 33-year-old lefthanded reliever, who is a native of Randolph, Minn., was called up from the St. Paul site during the season and pitched in 17 games, going 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 22 in 20 innings. Thielbar also pitched for the Twins from 2013-15 before a well-chronicled detour that saw him pitch two seasons for the St. Paul Saints.

The Twins lost free agent pitcher Trevor May to the Mets; he got a two-year deal worth $7.75 million each season.