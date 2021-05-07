The Twins will spend the next week in Detroit and Chicago. When they return next Friday to face the Oakland A's, they have clearance from the State of Minnesota to sell as many tickets to Target Field as they want.

They're not certain they're ready for a full house, however.

"We are currently exploring how to incrementally increase Target Field attendance safely and responsibly," the team said in a statement, "and ramping up to full capacity as appropriate."

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced the end to COVID-19 restrictions that had limited capacity at Target Field to 10,000 fans, roughly one-fourth its size. But the ballpark's concourses have been modified for social distancing, and the team must consider whether and how to alter those changes. In addition, the team must make sure enough ushers, security officers, concession workers and other employees can be hired to handle significantly bigger crowds.

Still, a return to normalcy sounds awfully good to Baldelli.

"These games have been so much more enjoyable for us with fans in the ballpark," he said.

The Twins plan an announcement about their plans "in the coming days," the statement said, including when tickets will go on sale.

Tickets under the current fan limits for games through May 30 go on sale at 10 a.m. today at twinsbaseball.com