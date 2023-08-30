Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) threw a pitch in the first inning at Target Field Tuesday August 29.,2023 in Minneapolis, MN.
Vikings
Vikings' initial 53-man roster is inexperienced and in flux
After NFL teams cut their rosters Tuesday, the Vikings could be scouring the waiver wires or free agency on the lookout for help in some obvious spots.
www.startribune.com
Twins vs Guardians
Twins take on Guardians at Target Field
Gophers
Gophers AD Mark Coyle talks growing Big Ten, his future and NIL
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle talked Tuesday about the challenges of competing in a soon-to-be 18-team Big Ten and the urgency to raise NIL money at the U.
High Schools
Meet the 2023 Star Tribune Metro Dream Team for high school football
After hours of watching film and reading scouting reports, staff writer Jim Paulsen reveals his annual findings and his approach.