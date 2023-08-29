More from Star Tribune
Students move in to the U of M
Interim President Jeff Ettinger helped some students move in ahead of the first day of classes.
www.startribune.com
Twins make a comeback to beat the Rangers 7-6
Royce Lewis' grand slam helped the team to their victory.
Photography
Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan at the State Fair Grandstand
R & B legends entertained Sunday night with a little help from Woodbury's own Nunnabove.
Vikings
Gallery: Vikings lose to Cardinals in final preseason game
The Vikings are 0-6 in the preseason under Kevin O'Connell after an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.