The Twins' return to Bally Sports North for one more season has been approved by a federal bankruptcy judge.

"This [contract is] a huge step forward" in Diamond Sports Group, parent company of 19 regional sports networks including BSN, to emerge from bankruptcy and stay in business, Judge Christopher Lopez said during a hearing in his court in Houston on Friday. "It also provides some comfort to the fans who want to know how to see their team."

In the Twins' case, they'll see them on cable and satellite systems that carry Bally Sports North. But there will be no way to stream games independently of Bally, an option the Twins had made a top priority this winter. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday in Orlando, Fla., that he expects the league to begin offering such an option in 2025.

Lopez also approved new contracts between Diamond and the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers, deals that will terminate their previous long-term contracts at the end of the season. That allows those teams and the Twins, whose contract expired last October, to find a new broadcasting partner for next season or negotiate a new deal with Diamond.

No mention was made of how much BSN will pay the Twins for their rights this season, and Andrew Goldman, the attorney for DSG, asked the court to keep the contracts under seal to avoid details being made public. Still, it's believed to be a major reduction from the $54 million that the Twins collected from BSN last season.