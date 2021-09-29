IMPACT PLAYER

Charlie Barnes, Twins

Although on a pitch count where he threw only 68 pitches through four innings, Barnes allowed just three hits and three walks without a single run. He also managed two strikeouts as a last-minute call-up starter.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 the number of consecutive games Byron Buxton has drawn a walk in, including one in the third inning Tuesday, which matches a career high from 2017.

7 Miguel Sano became the seventh plater in Twins history with multiple 30-home run seasons after his blast in the seventh inning.

7-0 Caleb Thielbar's record this year, including the win Tuesday, after pitching a clean seventh inning with two strikeouts.

ON DECK

Righthander Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA) faces Detroit's Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63) on Wednesday night at Target Field.