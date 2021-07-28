J.A. Happ takes the mound for the Twins today (12:10 p.m., BSN) as they finish a three-game series against the Tigers.

Happ (5-5, 6.14 ERA) faces righthander Wily Peralta (3-2, 2.56).

A rainy morning at Target Field has given way to clearing skies, with temperatures in the 90s expected.

Mitch Garver gave the Twins a big lead with a first-inning grand slam on Tuesday night, but later left the game after being hit on the right hand with a pitch. The Tigers rallied to tie on a ninth inning grand slam by Eric Haase — the first time in major league history starting catchers have hit grand slams in the same game — and won in 11 innings 6-5.

The Twins won by the same score on Monday night in 10.

X-rays on his hand were negative, but Garver is out today, and Josh Donaldson is getting a rest day.

The Twins have tomorrow off before starting a nine-game, 10-day road trip with a three-game set in St. Louis on Friday night.

The trade deadline is also Friday.

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, LF

Derek Hill, CF

Robbie Grossman, RF

Eric Haase, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Zack Short, SS

Willi Castro, 2B

Harold Castro, 1B

Grayson Greiner, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, DH

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Nick Gordon, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

