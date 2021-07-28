For the second day in a row, the Twins entered the ninth inning with a lead against the Tigers, only to watch it disappear with one big swing of a Detroit bat.

This time, the Twins couldn't recover, losing 6-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night at Target Field.

Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam, only to see it negated when Eric Haase did the same in the ninth inning, tying the score at 5-5 off Hansel Robles.

The Twins loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with one out, but Jose Cisnero struck out Max Kepler and Miguel Sano.

In the 11th, Miguel Cabrera's one-out RBI single drove in Jonathan Schoop to put Detroit ahead, and the Twins were unable to answer in the bottom of the inning against Daniel Norris, enabling the Tigers to end an eight-game road losing streak.

BOXSCORE: Detroit 6, Twins 5 (11 innings)

Garver hit a grand slam only four batters into the game. It was the first time the Twins had done that since the fourth game in Twins history in 1961, when Bob Allison did it.

Maeda pitched into the seventh inning, giving up only a solo home run to former Twins prospect Akil Baddoo. But pitching in a non-save situation with a four-run lead in the ninth inning Robles gave up a one-out single to Robbie Grossman, a double to Cabrera and a walk to Jeimer Candelario before Haase hit a tying grand slam on the eighth pitch he saw.

It was the first time in major league history both catchers hit a grand slam in the same game.