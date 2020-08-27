DETROIT – Rocco Baldelli listened as his players spoke, watched as they voted, and applauded as they walked out of Comerica Park. The Twins were unanimous in their determination to skip playing baseball for a day, in symbolic solidarity with their fellow pro athletes too appalled at the latest instance of excessive police violence against Black people to play sports — and their manager couldn’t have been prouder.

“It feels good. It doesn’t feel good to ignore things that you know are wrong,” Baldelli said after his players refused to take part in Thursday night’s scheduled game with the Tigers. “The fact that we’re even talking about these things means we’re all moving in the direction that we should be moving in.”

The entire organization quickly moved to back up their players’ decision, releasing a statement that emphasized their commitment “to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision not to play tonight’s game. … The recent shooting of Jacob Blake [in Kenosha, Wis.] a mere three months after the killing of George Floyd, shows again that real change is necessary and far overdue in our country, and it is our responsibility to continue playing a role in efforts to affect meaningful reform.”

The game, one of seven postponed on Thursday by the growing protest, will be made up Friday as a doubleheader of seven-inning games, starting at 12:10 p.m. Coincidentally, Friday is Jackie Robinson Day around the major leagues, commemorating the Hall of Fame player who broke the racial barrier in baseball in 1947.

The Twins learned Wednesday that NBA and WNBA playoff games had been postponed, and several MLB games called off, too late to consider their own options before playing in Cleveland that night. But they discussed it on the flight to Detroit, and when they arrived at Comerica Park on Thursday, player representative Taylor Rogers called a team meeting.

Standing in the same room in which he and his teammates sprayed one another with champagne after clinching the AL Central title 11 months ago, Rogers stood up and said, “I don’t believe we should play today,” according to Baldelli. Nelson Cruz and Trevor May also addressed the team in the midafternoon meeting.

“It was a very powerful gathering. The players were in solidarity in the decision,” Baldelli said. “They ultimately, formally, raised their hands and unanimously voted not to play out of respect for all. I’m very proud of the way it was handled by our group, respectfully and thoroughly. A very powerful moment throughout baseball.”

Including in the other clubhouse. As the Twins met, the Tigers held their own gathering on the home side, and the discussion grew emotional, according to Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire.

“Our players spoke out about what’s going on in this country. [Cameron] Maybin stepped up and really spoke out deeply,” Gardenhire said. “After going through that meeting, I didn’t want to go out there. I listened to these guys talk with their heart, explaining what goes on in their lives every day, some of our young players. And I didn’t feel like we should be playing baseball.”

Not playing won’t solve the country’s racial problems, of course, but that doesn’t mean that a night away from the baseball diamond, not to mention the Black Lives Matter T-shirts and the Justice for George Floyd tribute on the outfield wall, can’t have an impact toward eradicating systemic racism, the Twins believe.

As May succinctly tweeted shortly after the vote, “Be an ally.”

And, said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, be an example, too.

“Your behavior matters. The way we go about our business on the field, we think, is something that players and young kids are watching at home and thinking about [or] they want to emulate. Maybe a younger child or another person is saying, ‘Well, why? I want to learn a little bit more about why they made that decision not to play.’ And maybe that’s a way to make an impact, a small way,” Falvey said.

“We’re not saying that’s going to solve all of these challenges. But if we have a chance to use our platform to potentially call attention to the why, and as a result, a few more people get educated by that and we can talk about it a little more and stand behind members of our community that are really hurt by some of what has transpired, not just in the last six months but for a long time, then I think that’s our responsibility.”