Variety
Popular apple orchard Emma Krumbee's quietly closes, as Belle Plaine eyes site for police station
The orchard, which has operated along Hwy. 169 in the Scott County city for years, quietly quit operating ahead of this fall's harvest.
Twins
Twins' Lewis expresses optimism about return after simulated game
Royce Lewis, who suffered a strained left hamstring last week, is swinging but not yet fielding or running as he bids to join the Twins' playoff roster.
West Metro
School board chair, partner of Hennepin County Attorney, announces bid for vacant County Board seat
Jen Westmoreland, who is in her second term on the Hopkins school board, said she would recuse herself from any matters involving County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
www.startribune.com
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police arrest 16-year-old in connection to recent nonfatal shooting of officer
The 16-year-old had already been charged by petition in the August shooting of officer Jacob Spies, which left him injured.