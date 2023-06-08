ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Michael A. Taylor crossed the plate Wednesday night with the tying run, he believed he had changed the game with his speed.

"The dugout was great. To tie the game up right there in the ninth inning was big," the Twins center fielder said. "It felt like we had the game."

Randy Arozarena changed that with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning, giving Tampa Bay a 1-0 victory, but Taylor's contribution — he pinch-ran for Donovan Solano and easily stole second and third bases to put himself in position to score on Royce Lewis' line-drive single — was noted the next day by his manager.

"He's very prepared. He is on top of what's going on in the game. He pays attention. He knows what he's capable of and when he gets the green light, he's ready to go," Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. "Michael Taylor went in that game on a mission, and he did his part."

He did, and it continued a trend of remarkable base-stealing success by a team that doesn't run much. The Twins' 30 steals this season are fewer than any American League team except the Angels (29), but their six failed attempts are also second-fewest in the AL to the White Sox (five).

And their record is spotless lately. No Twins base-stealer has been thrown since Ryan Jeffers tried unsuccessfully to steal his first career bag on May 13. The Twins' current streak of 20 successful steals is one short of their franchise record of 21 straight from Sept. 25, 2006 to April 21, 2007.

Few steals looked as easy as Taylor's on Wednesday, however, which was odd given the situation — the Twins trailed 1-0 in the ninth, so both teams knew that Taylor figured to be running. Taylor ran on a 1-2 count to Max Kepler, and was halfway to second base before pitcher Jason Adam released the pitch; Taylor slid, but didn't need to.

"I had a game plan going out there," Taylor said. "It took me a couple of pitches to kind of figure out his rhythm. I tried to pick my spot."

After Kepler walked, Taylor saw an opportunity to get to third base, too, even after Adam tried to pick him off. He broke for third base on Adam's third pitch to Lewis, and again, he reached the bag so quickly, Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes didn't even bother tagging him.

"He did exactly what he expected of himself and what we expected of him," Baldelli said. "Their pitcher was more concerned with the hitters, so Michael just took advantage of that. I like the aggressiveness."

Baldelli unhappy with Kepler

Baldelli didn't appreciate the lack of aggressiveness, however, on Kepler's part during that inning. While Taylor stole third base, drawing a throw that way, Kepler didn't budge from his spot near first base.

Not only did Kepler's gaffe keep the double play in order for the Rays, but it prevented any chance of Kepler scoring from second base on Lewis' hit, what turned out to be a critical run.

"Max should have been on second base. I'm going to talk to him about that today," said Baldelli, who is normally reluctant to publicly criticize his players' mistakes. "This is a baseball play. They weren't holding him on — they were actually just giving him second base. That's more not being on the ball than probably anything else."

It's been a rough season for Kepler, particularly lately. He has four singles in 33 at-bats since returning from the injured list on May 29, a .121 average with ten strikeouts and one walk.

Ex-pitching coach lauded

Wes Johnson was focused entirely on the pitching staff during his 3½ years as Baldelli's pitching coach, but the manager has little doubt that his former colleague will be a success as the head coach for the University of Georgia, which hired him on Monday.

"Wes will do a great job. He's a really good motivator. He's going to do a good job talking to his group and having them ready to go," Baldelli said. "He's of course going to be a big part of the pitching discussion because why wouldn't he be? And he's going to put some people around him too and ask a lot of questions and prepare himself the best he can on the offensive end and running the game."

That energy will make the 51-year-old Johnson a great recruiter, Baldelli predicted. "You put Wes in front of a young man and his family, he's going to get them excited," Baldelli said. "It's a real strength."