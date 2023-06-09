IMPACT PLAYER

Harold Ramirez, Rays

His first-pitch ambush of a Bailey Ober slider traveled 416 feet over the center-field wall, a two-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Triples hit by Luke Raley in his three-year MLB career, both of them coming in this series.

2 Home runs, of Michael A. Taylor's eight this season, to come against a lefthander.

.357 Alex Kirilloff's batting average on the road this season, after his eighth multi-hit game.