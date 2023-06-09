IMPACT PLAYER
Harold Ramirez, Rays
His first-pitch ambush of a Bailey Ober slider traveled 416 feet over the center-field wall, a two-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Triples hit by Luke Raley in his three-year MLB career, both of them coming in this series.
2 Home runs, of Michael A. Taylor's eight this season, to come against a lefthander.
.357 Alex Kirilloff's batting average on the road this season, after his eighth multi-hit game.
More From Sports
Sports
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
Ozzie Albies' walk-off homer for the Braves did more than just complete their three-game sweep of the NL East-rival New York Mets.
Sports
Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final
Overtime. Season basically on the line. The Florida Panthers keep finding ways to flourish in those moments.
Sports
Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53
Oklahoma saved its best celebration for last.
High Schools
Rosemount, Forest Lake power their way into Class 4A softball final
Maple Grove and White Bear Lake also won quarterfinal games. Here's a wrap-up of the games being played Thursday.
Variety
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.