IMPACT PLAYER

Adam Wainwright, St, Louis

He wasn't credited with a hit, but he did earn a win by reaching base on an error that delivered the winning run. Plus, seven good innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Career victories over the Twins by Wainwright, in two career starts against them, the other coming in 2009.

2,075 Career hits by Yadier Molina, whose fifth-inning single enabled him to pass Albert Pujols for fourth-most in Cardinals history.

1,555 Hits Molina would need to catch Stan Musial at No. 1 (he needs 35 to tie Rogers Hornsby, 638 to catch Lou Brock).

ON DECK

After a day off, the Twins' nine-game road trip continues with two games at Cincinnati.