The Twins have signed fifth round draft pick Kala’i Rosario, a prep outfielder from Hilo, Hawaii.

That wraps up the signings for the team’s four draft choices. They signed five other players via free agency.

The 18-year-old Rosario’s slot figure was $330,100, and he signed for $270,000.

First round pick Aaron Sabato, a first baseman from the University of North Carolina, got $2.75 million as the 27th overall pick.

Second-round pick Alerick Soularie, an outfielder from the University of Tennessee, signed for a $900,000 bonus. Fourth-round pick Marco Raya, a righthanded high school pitcher from Laredo, Texas, got $410,000. The team did not have a third-round pick.

The five free agents signed were Zarion Sharpe, a pitcher from UNC-Wilmington; lefthander Lucas Sweany of Pacific; Fordham righthander John Stankiewicz; catcher Allante Hall from Pensacola State junior college; and 18-year-old shortstop Willy Diaz Vasquez, who was playing at the Prairie Baseball Academy in Lethbridge, Alberta. They all got $20,000 bonuses.