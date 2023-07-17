FOUR-GAME SERIES AT T-MOBILE PARK

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 8:40 p.m. • BSN, FS1: RHP Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.89 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66)

Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61) vs. RHP Bryan Woo (1-3, 3.63)

Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50) vs. RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 2.96)

Thursday, 2:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Pablo López (5-5, 4.24) vs. RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.43)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (48-46) continue their West Coast road trip after completing a three-game sweep of Oakland on Sunday. The Twins rallied for a 5-4 victory that gave them their fourth series sweep of the season. ... The Twins and Mariners will play seven times in the next 10 days. Seattle will visit Target Field July 24-26. ... The Twins were 4-3 against the Mariners last season, including 2-1 in Seattle. ... Alex Kirilloff is hitting .286 this month after hitting .232 in June. He drove in six runs in 26 games in June. His four RBI on Sunday gave him eight for July. ... Gray and López both return to the mound where they each pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday's All-Star Game. ... Jorge Polanco (left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with the Saints on Sunday. The Twins will evaluate him after the Saints' six-game road trip to Omaha this week.

MARINERS UPDATE

The Mariners (46-46), in third place in the AL West, salvaged the final game of a home series with Detroit by winning 2-0 Sunday. The Tigers won the first two games of the series 5-4 and 6-0. ... The Mariners had won their last three series before the All-Star break. ... OF Julio Rodriguez, last year's AL Rookie of the Year, has 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases — just one of four players in MLB this season with those totals. ... SS J.P. Crawford went 3-for-3 on Sunday and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games. He is 18-for-49 (.368) during the stretch to raise his season average to .258. ... Mariners starting pitchers have a 2.71 ERA (50 earned runs in 166 innings) in the past 28 games. ... RHP Bryce Miller was activated from the injured list on Sunday and threw five shutout innings in his first appearance since June 30.