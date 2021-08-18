The Twins spring training schedule for 2022 was set on Wednesday, with the team playing 17 home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Grapefruit League opener is Saturday, Feb. 26, against the Blue Jays. The day before, the Twins will play the University of Minnesota.
There are 16 road games on the schedule. The Twins will play crosstown rival Boston four times.
Spring training ends with a game against the Red Sox at JetBlue on Tuesday, March 29.
Opening Day for the regular season is March 31 against the White Sox in Chicago. The 2022 regular season schedule was announced Aug. 4.
TWINS 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
(games in bold at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers)
Feb. 25 vs. Gophers
Feb. 26 vs. Blue Jays
Feb. 27 at Phillies, Clearwater
Feb. 28 at Rays, Port Charlotte
March 1 vs. Orioles
March 2 vs. Blue Jays
March 3 at Braves, Venice
March 4 vs. Rays
March 5 at Red Sox, Fort Myers
March 6 vs. Yankees
March 7 at Orioles, Sarasota
March 8 off day
March 9 vs. Phillies
March 10 at Pirates, Bradenton
March 11 (split squad) vs. Red Sox
March 11 (split squad) at Orioles, Sarasota
March 12 vs. Rays
March 13 at Blue Jays, Dunedin
March 14 vs. Tigers
March 15 at Red Sox, Fort Myers
March 16 vs. Braves
March 17 at Pirates, Bradenton
March 18 at Rays, Port Charlotte
March 19 vs. Red Sox
March 20 at Yankees, Tampa
March 21 vs. Pirates
March 22 vs. Braves
March 23 off day
March 24 at Tigers, Lakeland
March 25 vs. Orioles
March 26 at Rays, Port Charlotte
March 27 vs. Red Sox (split squad)
March 27 at Braves (split squad), Venice
March 28 vs. Red Sox
March 29 at Red Sox, Fort Myers