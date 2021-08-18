The Twins spring training schedule for 2022 was set on Wednesday, with the team playing 17 home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Grapefruit League opener is Saturday, Feb. 26, against the Blue Jays. The day before, the Twins will play the University of Minnesota.

There are 16 road games on the schedule. The Twins will play crosstown rival Boston four times.

Spring training ends with a game against the Red Sox at JetBlue on Tuesday, March 29.

Opening Day for the regular season is March 31 against the White Sox in Chicago. The 2022 regular season schedule was announced Aug. 4.

TWINS 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

(games in bold at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers)

Feb. 25 vs. Gophers

Feb. 26 vs. Blue Jays

Feb. 27 at Phillies, Clearwater

Feb. 28 at Rays, Port Charlotte

March 1 vs. Orioles

March 2 vs. Blue Jays

March 3 at Braves, Venice

March 4 vs. Rays

March 5 at Red Sox, Fort Myers

March 6 vs. Yankees

March 7 at Orioles, Sarasota

March 8 off day

March 9 vs. Phillies

March 10 at Pirates, Bradenton

March 11 (split squad) vs. Red Sox

March 11 (split squad) at Orioles, Sarasota

March 12 vs. Rays

March 13 at Blue Jays, Dunedin

March 14 vs. Tigers

March 15 at Red Sox, Fort Myers

March 16 vs. Braves

March 17 at Pirates, Bradenton

March 18 at Rays, Port Charlotte

March 19 vs. Red Sox

March 20 at Yankees, Tampa

March 21 vs. Pirates

March 22 vs. Braves

March 23 off day

March 24 at Tigers, Lakeland

March 25 vs. Orioles

March 26 at Rays, Port Charlotte

March 27 vs. Red Sox (split squad)

March 27 at Braves (split squad), Venice

March 28 vs. Red Sox

March 29 at Red Sox, Fort Myers