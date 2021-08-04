The Twins will open the 2022 season on March 31 when they start a series in Chicago against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The home opener, for the second consecutive season and third time in five years, is against the Seattle Mariners. It will be on April 7, following a six-game road trip against the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

The opening homestand will be four against the Mariners and two against the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 12-13).

The National League West teams — Giants, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Padres — will be the Twins' interleague foes, and they'll also play the Brewers at Target Field July 12-13 and at American Family Field on July 26-27.

.

San Francisco is the only major league team that hasn't played at Target Field, but that will change when the Giants arrive for an Aug. 26-28 series. Colorado will also play at Target Field, but San Diego and Arizona won't as the Twins only play those teams on the road.

All weekday night games at Target Field will be at 6:40 p.m. for the first time. The Twins will play 20 home games in August.

The Twins get the traditional Patriots Day morning game at Fenway in April, and the season ends Oct. 2 at Detroit.

There is a scheduled doubleheader, on July 23 in Detroit when the teams resume play after the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. The reason? Sir Elton John will stage a mega-concert at Comerica Park on July 18, and the grounds crew anticipates needing the extra time to prepare and repair the playing surface.

The complete schedule is here.