FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins are nearing the halfway point of spring training, and one of the intriguing parts of their camp is how much their potential Opening Day roster appears settled.

This is typically a time to take the temperature of roster battles. Maybe a hotshot prospect emerges ahead of schedule. Maybe the true candidates form a hole on the roster.

The Twins, health permitting, might not have any roster battles among their position players.

After the Twins added outfielder Manuel Margot, they have 13 players who are presumably locks for the 26-man roster: catchers Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez; infielders Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien, Carlos Santana, Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer; outfielders Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Matt Wallner and Margot; and utility man Willi Castro.

That leaves players such as Jose Miranda, Brooks Lee, Austin Martin and Trevor Larnach probably an injury away from possible spots on the Opening Day roster. Martin was probably the player most affected by Margot's addition.

"Austin Martin is going to help us in different roles going forward," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said a couple of hours after the trade was announced. "I think he's a very valuable player. ... Being able to add that depth where we have things covered no matter what happens in the outfield or under a lot of different scenarios, I think it's great."

Sign up for our Twins Update newsletter

Health is always the biggest wild card for every team, and the Twins have options at most positions. Catcher Jair Camargo, who was added to the 40-man roster in November, provides Class AAA depth behind Jeffers and Vázquez. Miranda needs to show he's healthy after a shoulder injury derailed him last year, but he's viewed solely as a first baseman now.

Lee, a switch-hitting first-round pick in 2022, is a fine defensive shortstop who is gaining experience at second base and third base. Martin is an option for second base, center field and left field. One of the knocks against Larnach is he is a lefthanded batter, while Kepler and Wallner are ahead of him on the corner outfield depth chart.

Lee ranks as one of the organization's best prospects, and the Twins are confident he will have a path to the big leagues once they determine he's ready to contribute.

"Knowing how we operate and a lot of things that we believe in, [Lee] is going to have to play different positions," Baldelli said. "He's been told that. He's very aware, and he's very ready. He said I've been working at these positions also."

There is a little more variability on the pitching side. Anthony DeSclafani and Louie Varland are expected to compete for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. DeSclafani was slowed by elbow soreness two weeks ago, which could affect his availability for Opening Day. If DeSclafani begins the season on the injured list, Varland is a heavy favorite to begin the season in the rotation.

In the bullpen, the Twins have six relievers who are presumed roster locks because of their experience and contract status: Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Brock Stewart, Justin Topa and Jay Jackson.

Lefthander Steven Okert is out of minor league options, which is always a consideration when building an Opening Day roster. The Twins signed righthander Josh Staumont to a one-year contract, but he can be optioned to the minor leagues and he's still working on regaining his velocity after he underwent thoracic outlet surgery last year.

Then there is a long list of relievers doing their best to impress. Lefty Kody Funderburk was excellent last September and on the playoff roster during the wild-card round. Jorge Alcalá reached 99 mph with his fastball, which is a good sign for his health.

There are another three weeks of Grapefruit League games, but the bulk of the Twins roster appears in place.