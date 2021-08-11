With the help of a first-inning strikeout that didn't result in an out thanks to a passed ball, Griffin Jax on Tuesday became the 10th Twins rookie pitcher to record at least 10 strikeouts in a game.

Griffin Jax: 10 in 6 IP, Aug. 10, 2021, W 6-4 vs. Chicago White Sox

Trevor May: 10 in 6 IP, Sept. 14, 2014, W 6-4 at Chicago White Sox

Matt Garza: 11 in 6 IP, July 27, 2007, W 4-1 at Cleveland

Francisco Liriano: 11 in 7 IP, June 16, 2006, W 4-2 at Pittsburgh;

12 in 8 IP, July 2, 2006, W 8-0 vs. Milwaukee;

10 in 5 IP, July 23, 2006, W 3-1 at Cleveland;

12 in 8 IP, July 28, 2006, L 3-2 (10 inn.) vs. Detroit

LaTroy Hawkins: 10 in 6 IP, April 26, 1996, W 11-1 at Detroit

Pat Mahomes: 10 in 5 IP, April 25, 1992, W 8-4 vs. Oakland

Mark Portugal: 13 in 8 IP, Sept. 21, 1986, L 2-1 at Texas

Frank Viola: 10 in 7⅓ IP, Aug. 12, 1982, L 3-1 vs. California

Bert Blyleven: 12 in 9 IP, Aug. 4, 1970, W 5-2 vs. Milwaukee;

10 in 6⅔ IP, Sept. 16, 1970, L 5-1 vs. California

Dave Boswell: 10 in 8⅓ IP, July 5, 1965, W 6-2 vs. Boston (1st)