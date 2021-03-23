BRADENTON, FLA. – Six Twins pitching prospects, led by starter Griffin Jax, held Pittsburgh to just six hits on Tuesday, five of them harmless singles.

Unfortunately, the sixth one, by Pirates infielder Adam Frazier, cleared the right-field fence, an offensive outburst the Twins couldn't match. Minnesota was limited to three hits and was shut out for the third time this spring, falling 1-0 to Pittsburgh at LECOM Park.

Pirates starter Chase De Jong retired the first nine hitters he faced, and reduced his spring ERA to 0.77 with 3⅔ shutout innings. The Twins' lone threat came in the sixth inning, when Andrew Romine hit a one-out triple to center field. But Luis Arraez belted a line drive to shortstop Wilmer Difo, who doubled up Romine at third base.

Jax allowed four hits over three innings, but worked out of trouble each time, never allowing a run.

"It was kind of a confidence boost for me. I've never really, in the few games I've gotten to pitch in major league spring training, I've never really gotten to face a legit lineup. And the one today against the Pirates, there were a few names I had never really seen before, but for the most part, there were a lot of guys who are going to contribute to them this season," said Jax, who was reassigned after the game and figures to start the season at Class AAA St. Paul.

"For me at least, it was great to get up there and get that confidence, and see those guys and understand that I belong up here, that I can get outs."

Five Twins relievers did the same, but righthander Josh Winder made one critical mistake, leaving a slider on the inside corner, and Frazier hit it out in the sixth inning.