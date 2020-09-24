Twins tracker

Record: 35-22

Games remaining: Three vs. Cincinnati

AL Central race: The White Sox’s loss to Cleveland on Wednesday helped the Twins take a half-game lead in the Central, but Chicago owns a tiebreaker over the Twins. The division champion will begin the playoffs at home.

Current playoff position: The Twins and Oakland are tied for the second seed (out of eight AL teams). As either the second or third seed, the Twins would begin the playoffs at home.