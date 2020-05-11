2020 MLB draft

Twins positions and slot values for the 2020 draft, which is scheduled for June 10-11:

Round 1: No 27, $2,570,100

Round 2: No. 59, $1,185,500

Round 3: No pick (forfeited with the free-agent signing of 3B Josh Donaldson)

Round 4: No. 128, $442,900

Round 5: No. 158, $330,100

Total: Four picks, $4,528,600. Bonus pool can be divided any way the team negotiates, but cannot exceed the total value.