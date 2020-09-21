Record: 33-22
Games remaining: Two vs. Tigers, three vs. Reds
AL Central race: Twins trail White Sox by two games and the White Sox own the tiebreaker. White Sox have two games in hand. Central champion will begin playoffs at home.
Current playoff position: Fourth seed out of eight AL teams (one game ahead of the Yankees). That would put them at home for the best-of-three Wild Card Series.
Current playoff opponent: No. 5 Yankees.
