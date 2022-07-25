Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Here are the 12 players to have worn a Twins uniform now in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Harmon Killebrew (1961-74)

Jim Kaat (1961-73)

Tony Oliva (1962-76)

Rod Carew (1967-78)

Bert Blyleven (1970-76, '85-88)

Kirby Puckett (1984-95)

Steve Carlton (1987-88)

Jack Morris (1991)

Dave Winfield (1993-94)

Paul Molitor (1996-98)

David Ortiz (1997-2002)

Jim Thome (2010-11)

Kaat's and Oliva's plaque likenesses are wearing Twins caps, like those of Killebrew, Carew, Puckett and Blyleven.