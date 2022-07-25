Here are the 12 players to have worn a Twins uniform now in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Harmon Killebrew (1961-74)
Jim Kaat (1961-73)
Tony Oliva (1962-76)
Rod Carew (1967-78)
Bert Blyleven (1970-76, '85-88)
Kirby Puckett (1984-95)
Steve Carlton (1987-88)
Jack Morris (1991)
Dave Winfield (1993-94)
Paul Molitor (1996-98)
David Ortiz (1997-2002)
Jim Thome (2010-11)
Kaat's and Oliva's plaque likenesses are wearing Twins caps, like those of Killebrew, Carew, Puckett and Blyleven.
