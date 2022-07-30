SAN DIEGO – The Twins put right fielder Max Kepler and first baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day injured list Saturday,

Kepler hasn't played since getting hit in the right foot by a pitch last Sunday at Detroit. He suffered a broken little toe, and the Twins had been waiting to see if he would be able to avoid a stint on the IL.

Sano is suffering from left knee inflammation. He was just activated Monday from the 60-day injured list following surgery on his left knee. But he went 0-for-6 in three games back, with four strikeouts, including three in Friday night's 10-1 loss to the Padres.

The Twins called up outfielder Mark Contreras and infielder Tim Beckham from Class AAA St. Paul. Contreras has played in six games with the Twins this season. Beckham, a 2008 first-round pick who has played in 472 major league games, will be making his Twins debut. To make room on the 40-man roster for Beckham, the Twins transferred righthander Bailey Ober to the 60-day injured list.