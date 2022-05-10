The Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa and pitcher Chris Paddack on the 10-day injured list Tuesday before the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Target Field.

Correa bruised his right middle finger when hit by a pitch Thursday in Baltimore. He hoped to avoid going on the IL, but was unable to grip a bat over the weekend and did not play in a sweep of the A's. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Friday.

Paddack left his Sunday start against the A's because of elbow soreness and went on the IL with elbow inflammation. He is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA in five starts this season.

The Twins called up reliever Jharel Cotton and outfielder Mark Contreras from St. Paul.

Contreras, 27, is hitting .239 with five homers for the Saints. He was a ninth round pick in 2017 out of Cal-Riverside and has not yet played in the majors.

Cotton, 30, made four relief appearances for St. Paul after starting the season with the Twins and pitching two scoreless innings before he was DFA'd on April 13.

Infielder Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy, sidelined because of COVID-19 over the weekend, have been cleared to play, but weren't activated before the game. While they are sidelined, the Twins can use players like Cotton, who aren't on the 40-man roster.