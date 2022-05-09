THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., BSN Extra, 830-AM: RHP Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.56) vs. RHP Chris Archer (0-0, 3.26)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Luis Garcia (2-1, 3.45) vs. RHP Josh Winder (2-0, 1.61)

ASTROS UPDATE

Defending AL champion Houston led the majors in batting average last season at .267 but is 27th this season at .217. ... The Astros have the third-best ERA (2.95) and WHIP (1.10), however, and just completed a 7-0 homestand against Seattle and Detroit to move to 18-11, the same record as the Twins. The Astros have won 11 of 13 overall in their bid for a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. ... Rookie SS Jeremy Pena, who replaced Carlos Correa this season, has been one of their top offensive players, hitting .242 with six homers and 15 RBI. ... DH Yordan Alvarez has eight HR and 3B Alex Bregman 17 RBI to lead the team. ... The 39-year-old Verlander led the league in victories in 2019 but pitched only once in 2020 before Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery that also cost him last season.

TWINS UPDATE

Correa, who signed a $105.3 million deal with the Twins after seven seasons in Houston, is likely to miss the series against his former teammates because of a finger injury. ... CF Byron Buxton (hip) is expected to return after missing's Sunday's victory over Oakland. That was the Twins' 14th victory in 17 games. A victory Tuesday would give them their first 10-game winning streak at Target Field. ... They have the fourth-best ERA (3.11) in the majors and are 11th in hitting (.239). MLB's overall .232 batting average is the lowest in history. ... OF Trevor Larnach (groin) was put on the injured list Sunday. IF Luis Arraez (COVID-19) could return during the series. Manager Rocco Baldelli also should be back after missing four games because of COVID.